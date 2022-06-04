IIFA Awards 2022 Green Carpet: Urvashi Rautela Stuns In Orange Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Urvashi Rautela, who is Bollywood's youngest superstar, is leaving no heads unturned with her stellar appearance each day. The actress always juggles her busy schedule and makes sure to stun the audience with her presence. Urvashi Rautela made a spectacular arrival on June 3 at the IIFA Awards 2022, being held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The Outfit

Urvashi looked stunning as she donned a mermaid silhouette embellished dress by Amato Couture, which was long and straight from the top to the middle thigh and it flared out into a wide skirt that had feathers attached to it. The minimal detailing over her ensemble was completely eye-catching.

Urvashi's hourglass figure hugged the ensemble pretty well and made her look elegant, as always.

The Accessories

The actress opted for a long studded earring which was also by Amato jewellery. The actress further accessorised her look with a diamond slave bracelet which had a ring attached to it and a real diamond green big diamond-studded ring by Renu Manjunath Lable that completed her look.

The Hair

Talking about her tresses, Urvashi chose to tie her hair in a ponytail in a messy hairdo with side partying and bangs tied up loose.

Urvashi's Stylist

The entire look was styled by Ian Borromeo.

"When you work with somebody who's at the level of Bollywood wuperstar Urvashi Rautela you have to bring your A-game every second of every day. it took 20 people and approximately 1,300 hours to complete the dress. the dress is "one of the most spectacular dresses", said the stylist Ian borromeo.

Furne Amato Gown

Furne said "the creation was unique in its fashion sense" because it was inspired by Sarimanok, "the mythical bird of the Maranao people that originated from MINDANAO, an island," and that it "symbolizes good fortune. Hyacinth Swarovski crystals, glass beads, and paillettes shout opulence. Laser cut fabrics sprawling to the hem, formed feather-like softness, flowers, different formation of masks and headpieces which are evident during the traditional celebration. Its silhouette celebrates the representation of feminism. The feminine form and silhouette celebrate confidence. Laser-cut fabrics were delicately attached to the tulle-based gown, formed like feathers to give it a softer look on the hem. Orange expresses freedom and success which describe the woman of today. I saw the craze people have for her internationally, apart from India."

Urvashi Wows The Audience And Media

As Urvashi Rautela graced the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2022, people weren't able to take their eyes off her bewitching personality. The way she posed and smiled for the paparazzi and the media, made everyone go gaga over her. We can definitely say that Urvashi is one of the fashion divas of Bollywood who mesmerises each one out there with her marvelous appearance!

Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the Smile Train Foundation, and just before that she was seen performing in front of 50,000 people at the trailer launch of her pan-India film The Legend.

The actress is making sure to keep her admirers proud and engaged with her daily activities and achievements.