Huma Qureshi Oozes Glam Vibes With Her Structured Light Denim Power Suit; Find Out More About Her Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi looked amazing for the latest promotional round and once again made a strong case for pants. Her attire was smart and made for an ideal office wear. She was styled by Who Wore What When and we have decoded this attire and look of hers for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Huma wore an ensemble that featured structured jacket and high-waist pants. Her jacket was enhanced by overlapping details with red lapels and the pants were tapered at the hem. Crafted in light denim, it was an ivory-hued number and came from the label, The Circus. She played with colour-blocks by teaming her attire with a pair of woven black leather sandals from the label, Saint G. Her accessories game was chic and unconventional. We loved her dazzling yellow and green gemstone rings that seemed inspired by life in ocean. Her jewellery came from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave.

As for the makeup, it was highlighted by bold touches. The makeup was accentuated by glossy red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and glossy golden eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail completed her look. So, what do you think about Huma Qureshi's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu