Huma Qureshi's Beachwear Style Will Make You Want To Hit The Beach ASAP

Post her return from the Cannes last month, Huma Qureshi is absolutely raising her fashion game. She has slowly and gradually made it into the top ten stylistas of the country. The beautiful diva already had a strong traditional style but her western outfits used to fail at times. However, now she has not only elevated the western avatar but has dived into and conquered the resortwear fashion too.

Recently, Huma had the mercury rising when she was clicked lounging in the pool wearing a sexy black and white swimsuit and now she again had us drooling all over, when we saw her in this hot beachwear.

The diva wore a jet black swimsuit that clearly accentuated her slender frame and draped it with a cloth that not only enhanced her look but also caught our attention. Oh yes, Huma in this avatar clearly redefined the bikini fashion and gave us a brand new idea. Her breezy and printed shawl-like kaftan shrug acted as the perfect cloak and made her look a lot more dramatic.

Posed facing the deep blue ocean, Huma seemed in a relaxed and a bit contemplative mood. She completed her look with wind-blown side-swept messy hair that made her look notches hotter.

So, don't you all want to mirror Huma Qureshi's beachwear style for your next vacation? Let us know about the same in the comments section.