Army Of The Dead E-Promotions: Huma Qureshi’s Purple Separates And Jewellery Has Our Attention
Huma Qureshi stylishly started the e-promotions of her upcoming film Army of the Dead, which would be releasing on Netflix on May 21 (This Friday). The actress looked gorgeous in her ensemble that was enhanced by purple hue and she upped her look with delicate jewellery. Styled by Who Wore What When, we have decoded this ensemble and look for you.
So, Huma wore separates that came from the label, Zwaan. Her ensemble was marked by flowy silhouette and featured an overlapping bodice with knotted front and flared sleeves. The matching skirt was asymmetrical with bold side slit. This was not an easy number to pull off but Huma Qureshi carried her outfit with a lot of aplomb. Her jewellery game was also strong and came from H&M.
Speaking of her jewellery, she flaunted a layered dainty neckpiece and a contemporary bracelet. Well, her costume jewellery certainly upped her style quotient - kudos to the stylist team! The makeup was about an eye-catching colour-block. She sported a purple attire and wore a glossy red lip shade, which rather went well with her outfit. The contoured pink cheekbones and a whiff of glossy eye shadow spruced up her look. The side-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Huma Qureshi looked stunning. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur