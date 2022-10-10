Just In
Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Twin In White Outfit For An Engagement Bash; See Pics
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend actress Saba Azad is currently seen together at a lot of public and private events. The good-looking couple was recently spotted at Hritik's makeup artist Yogesh Palande's engagement bash. Both Hrithik and Saba matched their white outfits and gave major couple fashion goals!
Image: Instagram
Keep reading to catch more details about their casual white attire:
Image: Instagram
The lovebirds opted for western casual clothing for the engagement party. Hrithik looked suave in a white suit which he styled with a casual t-shirt in beige. The white jacket and beige tee formed a subtle contrast. Hrithik completed his understated look with casual sneakers.
Image: Instagram
Saba was seen wearing a white crop top and loose-fit trousers. On the accessories front, she chose tangerine colour statement earrings and wore white casual shoes to complete her easy, casual dress.
Saba wore light makeup and styled her lovely hair in a pinned-up, open look. Her overall minimal attire was chic and stunning!
Image: Instagram
Hrithik and Saba were recently spotted together at actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception in Mumbai. Saba chose this lovely green Sharara outfit from the Raw Mango collection and posed with her love Hrithik Roshan.
Saba accentuated the Indian ensemble with curated jewelry including a stunning choker, statement earrings, and a cocktail ring. She styled her hair in a side-braided bun!
