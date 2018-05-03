HOT! PeeCee Sizzles In An Edgy, Bosom-Slit Blazer Dress

And she walks like a boss lady, ready to take control! She blows our mind! Well, this lady has conquered fashion. She is a lot of sass and savagery - she is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

Yes, Miss PeeCee recently sported a denim dress and our eyes are glued to her. Imagine, the usually critical Sonam commented, "You've been killing it!!!" on this sexy avatar of PeeCee's.

Despite being packed up with work, schedules, and upcoming events, Priyanka still manages to look as fresh as a daisy. Her expression is all beaming and confident and the world might fall apart, but her hair is always flowy and pitch perfect. Piggy Chops has left us breathless!

Rocking a Dion Lee Lingerie Blazer Dress, PeeCee shows to the world that she means business. The most tantalising part of this long-sleeved dress is the conspicuous bra slits. Well, she dares to bare! The plunging neckline amplifies the sexiness of the dress.

This layered hem denim dress is an interesting combination of sharp-cut blazer and sexy lingerie. This statement blazer has let Priyanka ablaze in style! The leggy lass accentuates her look with white pointed pumps by Christian Louboutin. Her Stalvey leather handbag perfectly compliments her style.

Day after day, Priyanka is turning the heat up a notch. From sporting the conservative traditional wears of Assam to nailing the sensual Western style, this lady has been giving us #ootds after #ootds. So, what do you think about her look?