Hot! Kriti Sanon’s Red Velvet Gown Is Setting Our Screens On Fire.

Kriti Sanon is dropping bomb after bomb lately. The actress has been giving us wardrobe goals and making our pulses beat faster. She has gradually made it into the best-dressed celebrities list and is slowly becoming our favourite fashionista.

Kriti, whose style sense is very feminine and casual, showed us her sexy version by donning something super seductive. She turned her lazy Monday into a glamorous day by wearing a velvet attire. Well, our screens were definitely on fire.

The actress was comfortably posed and looked the world straight in the eye. Her photoshoot was for Faces Canada and well, her dress was designed, so that it could complement her lip shade and accentuate her look. With this attire, Kriti channelled the fashion sense of Marilyn Monroe and wow the dress hugged her body so perfectly, as she was sprawled a bit lazily on the ottoman. Her outfit featured a deep slit but she didn't seem to mind it at all.

The diva accessorised her sexy look with elegant rings that seemed to go well with her outfit. Her lips were painted red which increased her hotness level a notch. Her hairdo was a cross between messy and impeccable. Kriti's side-swept hair enhanced her look to a whole new level.

Kriti Sanon is making us go green with envy, as she is making most of her Monday and that too stylishly. We are speechless and are completely wooed. Are you too?