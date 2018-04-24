Here's Why Sonam Might Not Experiment On Her D-Day

The rumors of Sonam kapoor's marriage have been doing rounds on social media for quite sometime now and everytime she quashes it very subtly. But if sources are to believe, Sonam is all set to tie the knot with her long term beau Anand Ahuja and we can't keep calm!

Fashion's minion, Sonam Kapoor is known for her path-breaking decisions when it comes to fashion and style. The actress never likes to confine herself within stereotypes. There must have been instances where you thought her sense of fashion was bizarre, but tell me the last time you thought her outfit was boring?

Well, none!

So when it comes to her marriage, there are all chances that she might surprise ot shock us with her bridal avatar.

Sonam Kapoor can effortlessly transform from a sultry diva to a girl-next-door. From being the girl-next-door to sporting a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown at Cannes, Sonam's fashion sensibility is highly eclectic.

So now it has become harder than usual to predict that 'one' special look she will carry on her D-day. Yes, she can don an Anamika Khanna, Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra or as the internet forecasts Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla attires.

While all these designers are poles apart from each other, notice the one thing they all have in common? They are all masters in creating ethnic attires.

Going by the line of designers, Sonam can wear a typical Indian bride trousseau with a contemporary twist. Recently, she confessed that she would rather prefer a simple wedding than an elaborate function. So one might predict that she will stick to a traditional bride look and not don something over-the-top.

However, amidst all the predictions, what we all know is that Sonam is a vintage-enthusiast. On many occasions, the fashionista has revealed her love for everything that can make her take a trip down the memory lane. It will be no surprise if she chooses vintage over highly experimental looks for her rumoured soon-to-be wedding day.