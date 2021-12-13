Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu Wears The Crown; Take A Look At Her Awesome Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000, and now after 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu represented India and made history by winning the title. The event took place in Israel and Harnaaz gave convincing answers, which made her stand out and ultimately wear the prestigious crown. Over the course of Miss Universe 2021 event, Harnaaz also left the judges speechless with her stunning outfits, which we have decoded for you.

So, for the preliminary round, she wore a swimsuit that was red-hued and featured a plunging neckline with a slit. It was a structured swimwear and Harnaaz teamed it with a pair of silver sandals, which went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with a pair of delicate earrings and the makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. She also carried a stole with her that was inspired by animal patterns.

For one of the rounds, she also sported the Rosenthum Orchid Gown from Afterglow. It was an intricately-embellished gown with fringe-detailing that she wore. This gown of hers came from Pankaj & Nidhi Couture 2021, crafted in sheer orchid tulle and embellished with molten applique detailing. She teamed her ensemble with silver sandals and upped her look with a pair of earrings, which went well with her look. As for her makeup, it was marked by dewy-nude tones and the middle-parted copper wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Harnaaz Sandhu also wore a meticulously-crafted gown that was highlighted by geometric tones and subtle embellishments. It was a plunging-neckline and sleeveless gown that she wore and Harnaaz notched up her look with diamond drop earrings and dazzling rings. The makeup was nude-toned and featured a pink eye shadow. The sleek tresses rounded out her look. This gown of hers was designed by Saisha Shinde. So, what do you think about Harnaaz Sandhu's outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram