Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: TV Star Scores High In The Fashion Game

Ivory White Saree Image: Instagram A confessed fitness enthusiast, Shweta Tiwari has an admirable body and can carry any outfit! The television diva looked breathtaking in an ivory white saree. Shweta kept the glam quotient high by teaming the lightweight saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse. Her accessories included drop chandelier earrings! She opted for a bold makeup look and kept her voluminous tresses open and wavy!

Red Ruffles Saree Image: Instagram For any plain outfit, ruffle detailing adds a sense of minimal detailing. Shweta replicated this style rule by opting for a bold red saree. With no print and just a ruffle border; her saree was a perfect match for any special occasion. Shweta teamed it up with a black Zardozi work blouse. The bold combination of red and black looked glamorous!

Brown Sequin Dress Image: Instagram She must have played shy coy bahu on screen wearing traditional sarees, but the real-life Shweta likes to experiment with chic, fashionable attires too. Shweta wore this brown shimmer and sequin gown that featured daring dress details like a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She accentuated her modern diva avatar with shiny statement earrings and heels. Her makeup was full of shimmer too!

Black Sheer Dress Image: Instagram Shweta looked like a vision in a black dress. Her sheer lace outfit featured detailing including a fitted bodice, halter neckline, and thigh-high slit. The sheer, figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves perfectly. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay star flaunted smokey eyes makeup look that complemented her all-black ensemble!

Pink Pantsuit Image: Instagram Pantsuits add a Boss Lady vibe and are certainly trending on the fashion ground. Shweta too followed this style trend and looked chic in a bright pink pantsuit. The all-pink attire including the bralette top flared pants, and matching jacket added a fun and glamour factor to her diva personality! To complete her chic look, she wore a delicate stone pendant chain that completed her accessory needs for the look!

Green Co-ord Set Image: Instagram When you feel like wearing a matchy-matchy outfit, there is nothing a co-ord set can't offer. Shweta chose this lovely green co-ord set outfit that appeared feminine and sensuous on her. The co-ord set included a crop top, flared pants, and a flowy sheer cape. The outfit complemented her perfect body and her washboard abs were certainly unmissable!