Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: TV Star Scores High In The Fashion Game
Popular film and television star Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction. Her much-appreciated role in the serial Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Prerna Sharma made her a well-known face of daily soap operas. Prerna is a proud mommy of two and takes great pride in calling herself a hardworking actor. She is good-looking, ambitious, and has a great fashion sense too!
See her Instagram page and you will realise that age is simply a number. At 42, Shweta is ageing like a fine wine and her fashion sense is chic and impeccable!
Image: Instagram
On her birthday on October 4, we have curated a few of Shweta Tiwari's looks that score high on fashion and style:
Ivory White Saree
Image: Instagram
A confessed fitness enthusiast, Shweta Tiwari has an admirable body and can carry any outfit! The television diva looked breathtaking in an ivory white saree. Shweta kept the glam quotient high by teaming the lightweight saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse. Her accessories included drop chandelier earrings!
She opted for a bold makeup look and kept her voluminous tresses open and wavy!
Red Ruffles Saree
Image: Instagram
For any plain outfit, ruffle detailing adds a sense of minimal detailing. Shweta replicated this style rule by opting for a bold red saree. With no print and just a ruffle border; her saree was a perfect match for any special occasion. Shweta teamed it up with a black Zardozi work blouse. The bold combination of red and black looked glamorous!
Brown Sequin Dress
Image: Instagram
She must have played shy coy bahu on screen wearing traditional sarees, but the real-life Shweta likes to experiment with chic, fashionable attires too. Shweta wore this brown shimmer and sequin gown that featured daring dress details like a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
She accentuated her modern diva avatar with shiny statement earrings and heels. Her makeup was full of shimmer too!
Black Sheer Dress
Image: Instagram
Shweta looked like a vision in a black dress. Her sheer lace outfit featured detailing including a fitted bodice, halter neckline, and thigh-high slit. The sheer, figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves perfectly.
The Kasauti Zindagi Kay star flaunted smokey eyes makeup look that complemented her all-black ensemble!
Pink Pantsuit
Image: Instagram
Pantsuits add a Boss Lady vibe and are certainly trending on the fashion ground. Shweta too followed this style trend and looked chic in a bright pink pantsuit. The all-pink attire including the bralette top flared pants, and matching jacket added a fun and glamour factor to her diva personality!
To complete her chic look, she wore a delicate stone pendant chain that completed her accessory needs for the look!
Green Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
When you feel like wearing a matchy-matchy outfit, there is nothing a co-ord set can't offer. Shweta chose this lovely green co-ord set outfit that appeared feminine and sensuous on her. The co-ord set included a crop top, flared pants, and a flowy sheer cape. The outfit complemented her perfect body and her washboard abs were certainly unmissable!
White Chikankari Suit
Image: Instagram
Modern or ethnic look, Shweta looks gorgeous in all types of ensembles. The actress looked classy in a white chikankari suit. She matched her white threadwork embroidery kurta with a salwar and kept her casual look sorted with natural makeup and black bindi on her forehead!
