Happy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: 5 Pictures Featuring #Rhenew!
Happy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: Starting aftesh with a renewed self; 5 pictures that prove it!
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has turned in a year older today. The actress who is turning in a new leaf in her life, time and again treats fans with her 'rhenewed' self. She has been sharing the instances of the same on her social media- from spending her time in the lush greens, to practicing meditation and yoga.
See her posts below:
Nature lover
Rhea's love for nature knows no bounds and spends time amidst the lush environments, to feel refreshed and renewed.
Magical hues
The actress who is now enjoying the little victories in the little things, which makes her special.
Sea lover
Rhea's love for water bodies, is unmatchable and shows how much they mean to her.
New beginnings
The actress recently attended a media event after long, and termed it as the new special beginnings of her life.
Fearless
On women's day, Rhea penned down a special note raising a toast for fearless women.
