ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: 5 Pictures Featuring #Rhenew!

    By
    |

    Happy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: Starting aftesh with a renewed self; 5 pictures that prove it!

    Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has turned in a year older today. The actress who is turning in a new leaf in her life, time and again treats fans with her 'rhenewed' self. She has been sharing the instances of the same on her social media- from spending her time in the lush greens, to practicing meditation and yoga.

    See her posts below:

    Nature lover

    Rhea's love for nature knows no bounds and spends time amidst the lush environments, to feel refreshed and renewed.

    Magical hues

    The actress who is now enjoying the little victories in the little things, which makes her special.

    Sea lover

    Rhea's love for water bodies, is unmatchable and shows how much they mean to her.

    New beginnings

    The actress recently attended a media event after long, and termed it as the new special beginnings of her life.

    Fearless

    On women's day, Rhea penned down a special note raising a toast for fearless women.

    Comments

    More RHEA CHAKRABORTY News

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 18:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion