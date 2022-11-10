Happy Birthday Pashmina Roshan! Here’s Why The Fashionista Is Bollywood Ready! Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

The latest kid on the block who is all set to make it big in the showbiz, Pashmina Roshan celebrates her birthday today. As the audience gears for her Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani's Ishq Vishk Rebound, here are a few Instagram posts of the young diva that prove, she's got all it takes to be a star:

Dancing diva:

Leaving no stone unturned to groom herself for the silver screen, Pashmina Roshan is a trained dancer in different forms like Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Jazz Funk as well as Bollywood under the veteran late choreographer Saroj Khan.

- Paying an ode to her guru Saroj Khan, Pashmina had shared a stunning video of her graceful dance moves on her social media. Have a look-

- Epitomising elegance with her poised and articulated moves, Pashmina has impressed the audience with not just her dance skills but also her expressions and adayein.

- Not just classical, Pashmina Roshan can equally rock the upbeat moves of Bollywood funk, and this video posted in support of her co-star Rohit Saraf is a proof:

Fitness Freak:

Leading the fit and healthy life, Pashmina Roshan is a fitness freak following rigorous routines to maintain the perfect body.

Acting chops in theater:

Before making her mark on the silver screen with National award winning director Nipun Dharmadhikari's Ishq Vishk Rebound, Pashmina Roshan has earlier also performed at the Royal Opera House for the adaptation of Oscar Wilde's comedy play 'Importance of Being Earnest', playing the role of Cecily Cardew.

Fashionable Diva:

Even before her debut film, Pashmina Roshan has already amassed a fanbase on social media owing to her chic and glamorous personality that reflects via her stunning pictures and videos.

We can't wait for the young and talented actress to make her Bollywood debut. Wishing the diva a very happy birthday!