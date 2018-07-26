Happy Birthday, Mugdha Godse! All Of Her Best Looks

Actress and model, Mugdha Godse who was one of the leading ladies in the movie, 'Fashion' turned 32 today. She was a semi-finalist at Femina Miss India 2004 and has graced the ramp shows for many leading designers like Gaurang Shah. But she is most famous as the main model for India's First Condom Fashion show.

Her fashion sense is very versatile and she is truly a style inspiration to women of all ages. She can pull off saris with as much aplomb as a gown. Mugdha mostly dons muted tone attires but sometimes she also sports vibrant clothes. On her birthday, let's celebrate Mugdha as a fashion icon that we all need. Here are a few of her closet-worthy outfits that you would want to steal from her wardrobe.