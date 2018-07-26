Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Happy Birthday, Mugdha Godse! All Of Her Best Looks

By
Happy Birthday Mugdha Godse

Actress and model, Mugdha Godse who was one of the leading ladies in the movie, 'Fashion' turned 32 today. She was a semi-finalist at Femina Miss India 2004 and has graced the ramp shows for many leading designers like Gaurang Shah. But she is most famous as the main model for India's First Condom Fashion show.

Her fashion sense is very versatile and she is truly a style inspiration to women of all ages. She can pull off saris with as much aplomb as a gown. Mugdha mostly dons muted tone attires but sometimes she also sports vibrant clothes. On her birthday, let's celebrate Mugdha as a fashion icon that we all need. Here are a few of her closet-worthy outfits that you would want to steal from her wardrobe.

Happy Birthday Mugdha Godse
Mugdha Godse birthday
Mugdha Godse Insta
Mugdha Godse Fashion movie
Mugdha Godse latest fashion
Happy Birthday Mugdha Godse
Mugdha Godse birthday
Happy Birthday Mugdha Godse
Mugdha Godse Fashion movie
Mugdha Godse birthday
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood mugdha godse
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue