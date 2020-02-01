Gurdas Maan's Son Gurickk Maan And Simran Kaur Mundi Flaunt Exquisite Outfits On Their Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Legendary singer, Gurdas Maan's son, Gurickk Maan and former Miss India and actress, Simran Kaur Mundi tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The couple looked resplendent in their wedding outfits and gave us outfit goals for the season. So, let's decode their wedding outfits, which stunned us.

So, speaking about Gurickk Maan's attire first, he wore a mustard yellow sherwani attire and boasted a unique hue on his wedding day. His attire was accentuated by intricate motifs in peach hue, which made his sherwani kurta look even more classy. His kurta was a bit old-fashioned and kamarband style and he teamed it with white pyjamis. He paired his shoes with brown-hued formal shoes. As for his turban, he opted for a light blue turban with pearls detailing. The blue turban looked classy and added to the level of contrast. Gurickk also enhanced his wedding avatar with an elaborate layered haar. According to the customs, he also carried a sword.

Simran Kaur Mundi, also kept the traditional alive, with a rich maroon and patterned grey-toned lehenga. Her long kurta was upped by golden-toned motifs and intricately done rani-pink border. Her skirt was about colourful print splash and it went well with her kurta. She also draped a heavy maroon phulkari dupatta with her attire. The jewellery was heavy with exquisite maangtikkas, heavy neckpiece, kaleeras, and bangles. Simran's makeup was light with pink touches.

So, what do you think about Gurickk Maan and Simran Kaur's outfits? Let us know that.

Congratulations to the couple!