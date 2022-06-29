Just In
- 2 hrs ago 6 Tips To Reduce Hair Damage If You Use Straighteners Often
- 4 hrs ago Corbevax Will Be Allowed As A Booster For Those Fully Vaccinated With Covishield Or Covaxin
- 5 hrs ago Monsoon Deals On Kitchen Essentials: Up To 52% Off On Coffee Maker, Water Purifier, Dinner Set And More
- 5 hrs ago Hotel That Never Lands: Nuclear-Powered, AI-Piloted Flying Hotel Video Amazes And Irks Netizens
Don't Miss
- Movies Vidyut Jammwal On South Vs North Debate: I Just Do Not See The Difference At All
- News Maha crisis: Cabinet meeting underway as SC hears plea against floor test
- Finance Double Digit Inflation, Possible Recession Risk Hit UK Economy
- Travel Simple Train Travel hacks For Comfortable Experience
- Education Mumbai University Admissions 2022 Begin At mu.ac.in, Check MU 1st Merit List
- Automobiles Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition Details Leaked
- Sports ONE Championship: Martin Nguyen wants payback against Kim Jae Woong
- Technology TikTok Likely To Face Ban In US; FCC Writes To Apple, Google To Bar Video Platform
Gorgeous Sara Ali Khan Looks Charming In Her New Saree, See Her Latest Picture!
Be it her modern look or traditional, be it ethnic or casual, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is the one who never misses adding the charm of her beauty in whatever attire she comes up in.
Recently, the actress was seen sharing a glamorous picture on her social media in which she wore a red and velvet-colored saree with a modern touch to it designed by Manish Malhotra. She further added the emojis in the caption -
"💜🪩🪐🎆
👗: @manishmalhotra05
💄: @florianhurel
💇♀️: @the.mad.hair.scientist".
Meanwhile, Sara recently stunned the audience with her electrifying performance at the IIFA Awards 2022 in Dubai.
While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Looks Like A Vision In White In Her Latest Shoot For A Magazine!
- bollywood wardrobeIIFA Rocks 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Black Gown Leaves Fans Awestruck!
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Looks Uber Cool In Neon Casuals On The Streets Of The UK
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday, Disha Patani, Sobhita Dhulipa: Actresses Who Rocked The Red Gown!
- bollywood wardrobePICS: Sara Ali Khan Gives Major Fashion Goals In Summer White Indian Ethnic Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Colour-Blocked Salwar Suit At A Village In Uttar Pradesh Is Festive-Perfect
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Pink Ghagra Look From Her Movie Atrangi Re Is Ideal For Festive Occasions
- bollywood wardrobeChristmas 2021: Rhea, Sara, Alia, Kiara At Their Fashionable Best For This Christmas
- bollywood wardrobeAtrangi Re Promotions: Sara Ali Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Elaborate Lehenga And Hand-Painted Gown
- bollywood wardrobeLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan And Other Actresses At Their Fashionable Best
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Poppy Mango Outfit And Sanya Malhotra’s Moss-Green Lehenga: The Outfits For Wedding Season
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Doll Up In Party Dresses For Ranveer Singh’s Show, The Big Picture