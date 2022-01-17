Giorgia Andriani Flaunts Curves In Black Mini Bodycon Dress And Stiletto Heels - PICS Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Model-actress Giorgia Andriani has left no stone unturned when it comes to perfecting black outfits. Giorgia always looks like a complete diva in her little black dresses, as she carries it so elegantly. This beauty is highly active on social media and always treats her fans with her heartthrobbing pictures, especially when her outfits are in black. It's no secret that Giorgia Andriani makes supercool-style statements. The actress's social media is filled with stunning photos.

Here are two recent pictures of Giorgia Andriani that have completely made us go gaga over her beauty and elegance. Take a look!

LBD

Giorgia opted for a black slip bodycon mini dress, which had a golden chain attached at the strings of the dress. The ensemble was very simple yet looked astonishing on the diva, as it flaunted her hot curves, showing off her perfectly toned body.

Footwear

The actress opted for pointed-toe faux leather stiletto heels, which added a perfect vibe to her black ensemble.

Makeup

Giorgia kept her hair straight open with minimal makeup and mild shimmer tone at the eyelids with a minimal lip shade of reddish tone.

Accessories

Giorgia accessorised her look with bracelets and small hanging earrings. Indeed her look and poses are very breathtaking! We can undoubtedly say that Giorgia Knows how to grace every look.

Giorgia Andriani was last seen in the song 'Little Star' along with Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Badeshah. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year alongside Shreyas Talpade in 'Welcome To Bajrangpur'. The actress also has a music video coming up, details of which will be revealed soon!