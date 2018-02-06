TV Actors Gautam Rode And Pakhuri Awasthy's Haldi To Wedding Looks Will Give You Goals

The Gorgeous Dulha-Dulhan

Pankhuri was looking gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga, while she tied the knot with her best man, Gautam. The Dulha too looked quite handsome in a beige embroidered sherwani along with a matching wedding pagri.

Pankhuri matched gold jewellery along with the lehenga, looking her best on her D-day.

The Sangeet

The adorable couple looked amazing on their Mehendi ceremony too. Pankhuri was wearing a motif printed shocking pink lehenga from Kalki Fashion, matching it with gold necklace and earrings. The then-would-be groom also maintained his dapper-like style, wearing an indigo blue sherwani.

The Haldi Ceremony

Just like the other functions, at the haldi ceremony too, the couple maintained their style statements. Pankhuri was wearing a yellow lehenga choli, which came with a motif printed body and buti prints all over its dupatta. Following the latest haldi culture, she too wore floral jewellery along with the look. The groom was showing off his biceps in a yellow dhoti and a white vest.

The Ring-exchange Ceremony

Before the traditional rituals started, the couple got hitched with a pre-wedding ring ceremony. The lovebirds looked even more adorable in their pretty style books. While Pankhuri was again crushing over pink in a pastel shaded lehenga by Ashley Rebello and jewellery from Jaipur Jewels. Gautam wore a floral embroidered sherwani.

Pankhuri also pulled a pink saree around her shoulders, probably as a part of the tradition.

The Pre-Wedding Party

The pretty-handsome duo made us astounded once again, as they marched in their overly-stunning look books at the pre-wedding party. Pankhuri looked like a doll, wearing a strapless baby pink ball gown by Ashley Rebello with classy jewellery.

The hubby too matched her perfectly, wearing a monochrome tuxedo suit with a bow-tie.

The couple involved in a romantic dance on a song from Tiger Zinda Hai, creating some serious couple goals.



For all their style books, the couple managed to look their best.