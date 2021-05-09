Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Gauahar Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Festive-Perfect Mulmul Kurta Set; Know The Price! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan has been giving us traditional fashion goals and she absolutely had our attention with her latest outfit. She wore it for Ramadan and looked picture-perfect. This was a festive-perfect number, particularly when you are staying at home for celebrations. The attire was crafted from cotton and we have decoded this outfit of hers for some stunning fashion inspiration.

So, her ensemble came from the brand, Mulmul and it was the mulmul cotton warm glow kurta with warm glow palazzo set from the label. Made from 100 percent mulmul cotton, this attire featured an umbrella-fit kurta that was accentuated by boat-neck and rectangular lace yoke. The hem and the sleeves were enhanced by delicate cutout. The kurta was adorned with floral motifs and she paired matching pants with her kurta. This ethnic attire of hers is priced at INR 9,900 and Gauahar teamed it with a light pristine white dupatta.

As for accessories, Gauahar spruced up her look with chic metallic bracelets in gold tones and her dainty studs absolutely went well with her outfit. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The long tresses completed her look. Gauahar looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Would you like to wear a kurta set like this on Eid ul-Fitr? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram