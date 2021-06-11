Gauahar Khan Beckons Us To Invest In Polka-Dots Attire With Her Modern Unique Saree; Find Out The Price Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan looked gorgeous in her saree as she danced to the tunes of latest hit Paani Paani, which features Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah. The dance was performed by Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan at Atrangz studio, and Gauahar looked stunning as she flaunted her modern saree. We have decoded this attire and look of hers for some fashion inspiration.

So, Gauahar wore a contemporary saree from At 44 and it was definitely an eye-catching outfit, something that would make you look a class apart at cocktail night and other light formal parties. She wore the At 44- White Patch Saree that is in the range of Rs. 18,500 to Rs. 23,300. It was a linen saree that she wore. The saree was accentuated by black-toned polka dots on a white base. It was a stylish six yards saree that featured black appliques and braided straps, which made it look so unique. Gauahar Khan paired her saree with a sleeveless black blouse that went well with her saree.

The Begum Jaan actress teamed her ensemble with complementing sandals. She accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and beautifully contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and the sleek long tresses completed her chic stylish look. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram