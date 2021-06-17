Alia Bhatt Gives Us Cues On How To Take Mirror Selfies And Flaunts 3 Awesome Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt wants you to spot the difference in her three different selfies that she posted lately on her Instagram feed. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress not only gave us cues on how to ace the mirror selfies but also flaunted three stylish dresses. Well, she makes us want to take selfies right away (morning selfies perhaps) and while you are planning on dressing up for the selfies, we have decoded the 3 awesome dresses of Alia.

So, in the first picture, she wowed us with an orange dress. The actress wore a sleeveless dress that was structured and absolutely party-worthy. She accessorised her look with tiny hoops and the side-swept short tresses completed her look. For the second picture, she wore a floral dress that featured a V-neckline and flared half sleeves. Alia Bhatt's dress was accentuated by floral sprinkles on a white base. The side knotted-waistbelt cinched the dress and added structure to her outfit. This time too, Alia wore hoops and slightly tilted her head towards the left, to change the pose.

The third dress seemed like a grey and ivory dress that was sleeveless. She teamed her dress with a grey knotted belt, and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Alia looked gorgeous in all outfits of hers. Which attire of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram