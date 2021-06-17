Just In
- 3 min ago Father’s Day 2021: Healthy Indian Diet For You Father Over 50
- 1 hr ago Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Us With A Pretty Purple Slip Dress And Dainty Gold Choker
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 17 June 2021
- 15 hrs ago Celebrating Pride: Monica Dogra From ALTBalaji's The Married Woman Gives Styling Tips To Ace This Month!
Don't Miss
- News ICMR study finds Pregnant, postpartum women more severely affected during 2nd Covid wave
- Movies Ranbir, Neetu And Riddhima Attend Alia Bhatt's Grandfather's Birthday Party; See Inside Pictures
- Finance Sensex Falls As Fed Advances Time Frame For Rate Hikes
- Sports India women vs England women: Spinner Sneh Rana dedicates three-wicket haul to her father
- Education IISc Releases IIT JAM 2021 Admission List
- Technology Amazon JBL Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Earphones, And More
- Automobiles 2021 Range Rover Velar Launched In India At Rs 79.87 Lakh
- Travel Madhya Pradesh Tourism Collaborates With The Vidya Balan-Starrer Amazon Original Film ‘Sherni’
Alia Bhatt Gives Us Cues On How To Take Mirror Selfies And Flaunts 3 Awesome Dresses
Alia Bhatt wants you to spot the difference in her three different selfies that she posted lately on her Instagram feed. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress not only gave us cues on how to ace the mirror selfies but also flaunted three stylish dresses. Well, she makes us want to take selfies right away (morning selfies perhaps) and while you are planning on dressing up for the selfies, we have decoded the 3 awesome dresses of Alia.
So, in the first picture, she wowed us with an orange dress. The actress wore a sleeveless dress that was structured and absolutely party-worthy. She accessorised her look with tiny hoops and the side-swept short tresses completed her look. For the second picture, she wore a floral dress that featured a V-neckline and flared half sleeves. Alia Bhatt's dress was accentuated by floral sprinkles on a white base. The side knotted-waistbelt cinched the dress and added structure to her outfit. This time too, Alia wore hoops and slightly tilted her head towards the left, to change the pose.
The third dress seemed like a grey and ivory dress that was sleeveless. She teamed her dress with a grey knotted belt, and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Alia looked gorgeous in all outfits of hers. Which attire of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram