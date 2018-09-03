From Kangana Ranaut To Janhvi Kapoor: Whose Magazine Look Was The Most Inspiring?

The magazine covers are coming one after the other. It is exciting to see the top stars gracing the covers of the magazines, and we can't wait to browse through those magazines. Some in traditional attire and other in western outfits, this month's magazine covers have left us intrigued. Not just that, we have got many fashion goals too. So, here's a compilation of our favourite magazine shoots and covers. Tell us which one you loved the most.

1. Kangana Ranaut

While Kangana Ranaut didn't grace the main Vogue's cover this time, but she most definitely dazzled us with her traditional look on The Vogue Wedding Book 2018. The actress wore a cropped blouse that was intricately sequinned and featured floral applique work on the neckline. She teamed her blouse with the floral embroidered skirt and elaborate jewellery comprising a choker and a bracelet, which notched up her look. Her bridal avatar was completed by a floral tiara and a lightweight dupatta also spruced up her bridal look.

2. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi gave us tropical fashion vibes with her Travel + Leisure cover. The actress was posed to perfection and rather nonchalantly against an oceanic backdrop. She wore a flowy maxi dress, which was highlighted by black dots. The ruffled and exaggerated sleeves and asymmetrical hemline also enhanced her attire. Her makeup was kept natural while her side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma seems to be on most of the magazine covers of this month. On Harper's Bazaar, she was a lot dressed down and sported a humble black and white sweater with flared sleeves and she teamed it with a pencil skirt, which went perfectly well with her top. Anushka just accessorised her look with a chic watch. The messy bun and radiant smile completed her look.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hello! magazine cover took a glamorous turn. She wore a metallic hot pink-hued gown, which came from Amit Aggarwal's latest collection. Kareena teamed her gown with a feather-inspired warm shrug. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and her voluminous hairdo spruced up her look.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor channelled the spirit of modern-day girl on the Grazia cover. She wore a metallic top, which was contrasted by red and blue stripes. Janhvi teamed her top with denim jeans and wore minimal accessories. Her long tresses were left a bit messy and that rounded off her look.