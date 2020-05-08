Katrina Kaif’s Five Wedding-Perfect Designer Lehengas Are All You Nee d To Stand Out Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has made numerous statements in her western outfits and there is no doubt she has left us absolutely stunned in each outfit of hers. But apart from it, she has also given us some ethnic moments, where she has slayed it in her gorgeous designer lehengas and made many heads turn. From florals to embellishments, in her different beautiful lehengas, she has given us major wedding fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at some of her lehengas for some fashion inspiration. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Katrina Kaif In A Floral Lehenga For one of the promotional rounds of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif donned a Sabyasachi white lehenga, which was accentuated by blossoming pink floral prints. She paired her lehenga with a strappy matching choli and pretty dupatta. The Bharat actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned heavy chandelier earrings. Katrina let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade. Katrina Kaif In A Pink Lehenga For a wedding function in Udaipur, Katrina Kaif opted for a beautiful pink lehenga, which came from the noted designer Anita Dongre's collection. Her lehenga was accentuated by golden embellished patterns and she teamed it with a sleeveless matching choli and draped a pretty net-fabric pink dupatta. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress upped her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and bangles. Tiny bindi, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and nude lip shade rounded out her look and she let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Katrina Kaif In An Orange Lehenga At 2019 Diwali bash, Katrina Kaif caught all our attention in a bright-orange Sabyasachi lehenga. Her flared lehenga featured embellished border and she paired it with a matching blouse. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress completed her look with orange dupatta, which was accentuated by silver dotted prints. She notched up her look with ethnic earrings and bangles. Katrina left her mid-parted straight tresses loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by tiny orange bindi, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade. Katrina Kaif In A Dark Red Lehenga For another Diwali celebration party, Katrina Kaif was decked up in a dark red-hued lehenga, which came from Sabyasachi's collection. Her plain lehenga featured golden embellished border and she teamed it with a full-sleeved round-collar matching choli and heavy dupatta. The Dhoom 3 actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and red lip shade. Katrina let loose her mid-parted statements tresses and looked gorgeous. Katrina Kaif In A Peach Lehenga For Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Katrina Kaif sported a peach-hued lehenga by Anamika Khanna and looked extremely beautiful. Her peach lehenga featured bead work on the border and she wore the lehenga in a saree style. The Bang Bang actress paired it with a peach embroidered choli while the double-layered matching belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She draped the sheer white dupatta like a shrug and upped her look with a pair of jhumkis and ring. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink shade enhanced her look. Katrina left her mid-parted tresses loose.

So, what do you think about her lehengas? Do let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tanya Ghavri