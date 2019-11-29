Happy Birthday Fawad Khan: Top Impeccable Fashion Moments Of The Dapper Actor Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 29 November 1981, Fawad Afzal Khan is among the most desired actors. He became famous after his stellar performance in hit series - Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. Soon, he also won us with his acting prowess in Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. However, apart from his acting skills, Fawad Khan's dress sense is also impeccable. He looks a class apart and his fashion sensibility is pretty understated. In his interview taken by Pria Kataaria Puri, Fawad revealed that while he grew up watching Bollywood movies, he was not somebody, who was influenced by trends such as bellbottoms. He even elucidated the impact of double-breasted coats and pocketsquares in the interview. Fawad's fashion is a bit towards the old school side and classy. He is discerning and dapper, and on his birthday, here are a few of his fashion moments.

In A Colour-Blocked Ethnic Wear For a photoshoot with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-actor Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan looked amazing in a colour-blocked sherwani set. The actor wore a blue bandhgala jacket and teamed it white pyjamis and brown mojaris. His kurta featured a red patterned pocketsquare and golden buttons. Sanam, on the other hand, wore an elaborate black and golden lehenga. In A Light Golden Traditional Wear For a photoshoot for Brides Today, Humsafar actors, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan looked portrait-perfect. While Mahira was dressed in an embellished ethnic wear, Fawad kept it light with a kurta and pyjama set. The actor's kurta was accentuated by intricate floral patterns and he upped his look with a classic watch. Fawad impressed us with smouldering look too. In A Formal Suit Well, other than his traditional fashion, his western fashion game is also pretty strong and distinctive. For one of the shoots, the actor wore a striped blue suit, which we found so elegant. He teamed it with a dark blue striped tie and a white formal shirt. A pocket square and a small floral brooch enhanced his attire. In A Cardigan And Pants Fawad Khan absolutely exuded vintage vibes with his cardigan and pants look and absolutely gave us a winter office wear goal. Dressed to perfection, he teamed his patterned blue and grey cardigan with pink pants, a royal blue dotted tie, and a white formal shirt. Fawad notched up his look with those dark shades. Well, stylish men out there are you taking notes? In Semi-Formals For a Giovani event, Fawad Khan looked super stylish in his cream jacket that was buttoned with a red patterned pocket square. He teamed it with ivory pants that were straight-fit and those formal brown shoes absolutely went well with his outfit. With this, Fawad Khan gave a fashion goal to all those men looked forward to attending a wedding. In A Dramatic Outfit Fawad Khan's personal style is not maximalist but as a showstopper for Manish Malhotra, he flaunted an attire that was dramatic. The actor walked the ramp with Deepika Padukone. He wore a red and black long kurta outfit that was layered and teamed it with complementing pyjamis and brown loafers. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wowed us and gave us a winning fashion moment.

So, which attire and look of his did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Fawad Khan!

Photo Credits:

Fawad Khan's Picture With Sanam Saeed- Fawad Khan's Instagram

Fawad Khan's Picture With Mahira Khan- Brides Today Instagram