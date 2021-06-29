Esha Gupta’s Turquoise Blue Bodycon Dress Is So Affordable That You Can Easily Add It To Your Closet Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There's one thing about Esha Gupta, which leaves us totally awestruck and that is her voguish style. Every time she posts a picture on her social media, it's her outfit that does all the talking. Currently, the actress is holidaying in Spain and making headlines for her vacation-perfect looks. She has been continuously dropping some stunning pictures on Instagram and raising the temperature. Recently, Esha shared a few pictures of her looks from Marbella. Dressed in a turquoise blue bodycon dress, she looked ravishing. Her dress looked stylish but after knowing the price of her dress, we're sure you would add this piece to your closet in just a click. So, let us take a close look at her dress and know its price.

So, in the latest set of pictures on Instagram, Esha Gupta was seen flaunting a sleeveless scoop-neckline turquoise blue dress. It was a body-hugging midi dress, which featured subtle knitted striped detailing and a side slit at the back. Her this amazing bodycon dress came from the well-known fashion brand Zara and it costs just Rs. 1,890/- only. The Jannat 2 actress teamed her dress with a pair of the lightest pink shade heels. She accessorised her look with delicate gold-toned hoop earrings, a chain neckpiece, and rings. The black wristwatch and matching turquoise blue nail paint, upped her look. Esha also carried a blue shade handbag that came from the brand Chloe and went well with her attire.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the Rustom actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black kohl, black-winged eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, soft pink blush, and pink lipstick, spruced up her look. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a high ponytail and looked gorgeous as ever.

So, what do you think about this dress of Esha Gupta? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Esha Gupta's Instagram