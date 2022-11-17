Elle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet

Deepika Padukone Image: Instagram There is no fashion look that this diva can't pull off! Bollywood's diva Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold in a beautiful outfit. Deepika chose a white shirt and flared tutu skirt look. The Pathaan movie actress elevated her stunning look with minimal jewellery, glossy makeup, and a side-parted sleek bun.

Kriti Sanon Image: Instagram The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has been slaying her public appearance looks lately. The Bhediya film actress stunned in a royal blue modern dress. Kriti's chic outfit featured a few design details like a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and a fit and flare silhouette. The Mimi movie star complemented the red carpet look with stone-encrusted jewellery and a sleek back hairdo.

Janhvi Kapoor Image: Instagram The Milli movie star Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a blue colour mermaid style gown. Janhvi's off-shoulder outfit featured details like a sweetheart neckline and sequin work all over. She wore matching fishnet-style hand gloves to complete her royal diva look.

Kartik Aaryan Image: Instagram Talented actor Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a peacock green suit outfit. The Freddy movie star teamed the sharp suit with a black turtleneck and black dress shoes.

Rajkummar Rao Image: Instagram Talented actor Rajkummar Rao made a chic entry at the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 wearing an all-white outfit. He chose a white relaxed-fit suit and teamed it up with a matching tee. A silver chain and a pair of sneakers comprised his chosen set of accessories.

Masaba Gupta Image: Instagram Actress and celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta opted for an edgy and fashionable avatar at the award show. Masaba chose a plain black bodycon outfit and elevated it with statement jewellery including pearl earrings and a matching bracelet.

Hina Khan Image: Instagram The lovely Heena Khan chose a sea green flowy gown for the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 event. Heena's silky ensemble was designed with a matching flowy cape and bead detailing at the shoulder straps.

Tejasswi Prakash Image: Instagram Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in a silver co-ord outfit that comprised a vest-style sleeveless top and flared pants. She elevated her shiny avatar with matching statement earrings and pointy heels.

Shefali Shah Image: Instagram Versatile actress Shefali Shah looked stunning in a red colour gown dress. The intricate golden embroidery of her lounge-style gown looked eye-catchy. Shefali's chosen outfit gave an inspiration for Indo-western style look. She accentuated the fusion look with statement earrings.