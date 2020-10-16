On Dream Girl Hema Malini’s Birthday, Her Elegant Saree Looks To Inspire All The Ladies In The Town Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Popularly known as Dream Girl, veteran actress, dancer, director, and producer Hema Malini was born on 16 October 1948. She has been one of the best and beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. In her five-decade long career, the actress has given numerous hit films and aced eachcharacter she played, be it the young Basanti from Sholay or the mother Pooja from Baghban. Like her characters, she has also mastered the art of nailing sarees and winning our hearts. Even today, when the diva steps out to attend any event in her beautiful saree, she makes our heart skip a beat with her elegance and beauty.

As Hema Malini turns a year older today, we give you a glimpse of her three absolutely gorgeous and elegant saree looks, which will leave inspire ladies in the town.

Hema Malini In A Peach Ruffle Saree

For her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Hema Malini was dressed in a peach-hued plain saree by Shyamal & Bhumika, which was accentuated by double ruffle border. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a half-sleeved heavily embroidered golden blouse. The Seeta Aur Geeta actress completed her look with a pair of golden flats and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, dainty necklace, bangles, and rings from TDF. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade.

Hema Malini In A Blush-Pink Saree

At the Filmfare Awards 2019, Hema Malini impressed us with her elegant look in blush-pink saree, which came from the label Warp and Weft. Her beautiful pink saree was accentuated by subtle golden patterns and intricate border. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved mint-green saree that featured golden leaf accents. The Satte Pe Satta actress upped her look with gold-toned earrings and pretty necklace from Anmol jewellers. She let loose her straight tresses and elevated her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.

Hema Malini In A Green Saree

For Aakash Ambani's wedding reception, Hema Malini opted for a lovely green saree, which again came from the label Warp and Weft. Her saree was accentuated by golden block patterns and intricately printed border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it up with a half-sleeved black blouse that featured bold gold dots. The Burning Train actress notched up her look with gold-toned earrings, maroon stone studded heavy golden necklace, bangles, and rings from Anmol Jewellers. She pulled back her tresses into a low hair bun and adorned it with white mogra. Chand bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade, enhanced her look.

So, what do you think about these saree looks of Hema Malini? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Hema Malini!

Pic Credits: Hema Malini