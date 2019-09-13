Nushrat Bharucha’s Dramatic Orange-Black Dress Or Classic Yellow Dress – which is better?

ENGLISH

    From promotions to interviews, Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha is slaying with her fashion these days by flaunting her new age outfits. The actress has been updating us about all her latest outfits on her Instagram feed. What caught our eye was her dramatic orange-black combination midi and also a classic yellow midi. Let's take a close look at the two different outfits of Nushrat Bharucha and find out which one looked better.

    Nushrat Bharucha In Black Midi With Orange Tail

    Nushrat Bharucha wore a black one-shoulder midi dress by Peggy Hartanto. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, her dress was accentuated by 3D detailing on the bodice and an orange tail. The Dream Girl actress completed her look with black heels andhandcrafted Inlay earrings by AZGA fine artistry. Nushrat left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and spruced up her look with soft contouring, filled brows, soft-kohled eyes, nude eye-shadow and pink lip shade.

    Nushrat Bharucha In Classic Yellow Mini Dress

    Nushrat Bharucha donned a sleeveless classic yellow daffodil mini halter dress by Label Frow. Styled by the same stylist Nidhi Jeswani, her outfit had small slits at the hemline. She completed her look with maroon high heels by Charles & Keith. The actress accessorised her look with white pearled golden-toned hoops by Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She left her soft curls open and rounded out her look with light eye-shadow and pink lips.

    Nushrat Bharucha perfectly pulled off her classic and dramatic dress. What are your thoughts on her both outfits? Which dress of hers did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
