Divya Khosla Kumar Slays As The Showstopper At Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Bollywood stars walking down the ramp have always been on our top list of shows to witness. Lakme Fashion Week has been one of the most glamorous and extravagant fashion events where our favourite celebs walk down the ramp in beautiful and most desirable clothes from top designers.

Divya Khosla Kumar, Bollywood's most beautiful and endearing actress, walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 on March 27th. This year's event took place in Delhi, and the actress looked magnificent. She wore an off-white lehenga with an embroidered jacket and went down the runway in designer Sejal Kamdar's designs.

The actress was mesmerising as she strolled down the runway, her gorgeous smile lighting up the occasion. Her look was completed with minimal jewellery and a bun topped with gajra, as well as subtle makeup.

Divya Khosla Kumar has never failed to woo us with her charming and irresistible smile and we are in awe of her at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. We surely hope to see her walk the ramp as a showstopper for several more fashion shows to come !