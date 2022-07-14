Just In
Disha Patani’s Sassy Look In Short Dress And Boots For Ek Villain Returns Event
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is said to be the hottest actress in Tinseltown. But who would have thought that she also knows how to be cute like a doll? Currently, the actress is promoting her film Ek Villain Returns, and we cannot get over how beautiful and elegant she looked in her latest doll-like outfit for the promotional event.
In her latest look, Disha Patani looked like a real Barbie doll in a beige dress, which also had a doll pump. She paired the dress with brown leather boots and a tight long ponytail. She left a few flicks to flow in Mumbai's windy mood.
Recently, Disha Patani had also draped a saree and without a doubt, she caught attention! She looked traditional, flawless, and extremely sensual.
Apart from these outfits, she also wore this red gown and painted the hearts of her fans with red. Her grace and elegance got our hearts beating for her!
On the film front, the actress is currently busy promoting Ek Villain Returns. Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma Productions' film Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
The diva always leaves us wanting for more with her outfits! Do you like this new outfit of Disha Patani? Or do you prefer her in traditional wear?
