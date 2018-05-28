Subscribe to Boldsky
Disha Patani's Beachwear Is Not Just About Anyone's Cup Of Tea

By Devika
Disha Patani style

Sexy and stunning, Disha Patani sure knows how to soak up the sun and make mercury rise. Known for her spunky style, the 'Baaghi 2' actress frankly doesn't give a damn. Posing amidst a luxuriant green surrounding, Disha is oozing sensuality and making us go gaga all over her.

With her body-hugging swimwear, she has elevated the hotness quotient. Standing tall, confident, and barefoot in a wooden gazebo, Disha is definitely unapologetic about her sexuality. Her revealing black-hued swimsuit-meets-bikini outfit is a cross between classic and contemporary.

Oh, yeah! We really feel like hitting the beach. With this swimwear of hers featuring an intricate net work, she could have been easily selected as one of the cast members in the hit series, 'Baywatch'. The slits on both the curvy sides further add to the sexiness of the attire.

And we just can't keep our eyes off her! The leggy lass has left her hair loose and wild and her blue-coloured shades are to die for. Her makeup is sensibly kept minimal and natural. Well, if you ask us, we are just speechless. How can anyone be so hot?

The diva has given a new language to anything hot and sexy. We are totally floored by Disha's swimwear. Let us know what you feel about her outfit in the comment section.

