LFW W/F 2019 Day Three: Diana Penty Looks Regal In Her Exquisite Vintage Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty also walked down the ramp for designer Ridhi Mehra on the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She looked ethereal in her ensemble, which came from designer's collection, An Ode To The Heirlooms. Well, Diana's lehenga certainly looked like a heirloom piece and she looked absolutely graceful in it. Let's decode her attire and look.

Ivory-hued and detailed, Diana's attire consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirt. Her understated attire actually seemed like a chikankari piece and inspired by Basra pearl necklace and Diana Penty definitely exuded vintage vibes. Her attire was intricately done with fine threadwork. The floral accents on her attire were exquisite and the light embellishments added to the effect. This was just the attire that would make brides stand apart and give them an edge. So, yes Diana Penty definitely gave us wedding wear goals.

Her dreamy dupatta balanced the meticulous embroidery with subtle sheer effect. Diana Penty paired her ensemble with sophisticated emerald bangles and neckpiece. Well, emeralds can absolutely add to the vintage charm and in Diana's case, emeralds notched up her look. The makeup was dewy and the makeup artist gave a regal effect with softly contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lip shade. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her showstopper look.

So, how did you find Diana Penty's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.