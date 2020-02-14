ENGLISH

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Dia Mirza Glams Up In Regal Lehenga For House Of Kotwara

    By
    |

    Dia Mirza turned showstopper for House of Kotwara by Sama Ali, Meera Ali and Muzaffar Ali on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The Sanju actress looked absolutely glamorous, as she walked the ramp in a royal-looking lehenga from the designer's latest collection. Let us take a close look at Dia Mirza's LFW SR 2020 attire and decode it.

    Dia Mirza wore a beautiful grey-hued lehenga, which was accentuated by chikankari work and featured shimmering grey border, followed by golden embellished border. The actress paired her stunning lehenga with a strapless pristine-white hued corsette that was heavily embroidered. She draped a lovely golden embellished dupatta, which had ruffle detailing. On the jewellery front, she upped her look with a pair of metallic drop earrings. Her earrings also had yellow-hued pearls.

    For makeup, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Dia slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black eyeliner, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

    Dia Mirza literally rocked the ramp with her royal attire at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

