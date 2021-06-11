Dhadak Movie Actress Shubhaavi Choksey Has Two Mood-Lifting Quirky Saree Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking forward to flaunting quirky saree that can not only make heads turn but also makes you feel lighter, we have you sorted. Dhadak movie actress, Shubhaavi Choksey has some fun and inspiring fashion goals for you. The actress, who is known for her performance in TV serials, flaunted two sarees, which had all our attention. She was styled too by Reema Shaamik Shah and we have decoded the two quirky saree looks of hers for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Akshay chavan photography

Shubhaavi Choksey's Pink Quirky Saree

Shubhaavi Choksey flaunted a rather interesting pink saree look but the real highlight of her saree was the blouse. She wore a simple pink saree that featured shiny silver and black border. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress teamed her saree with a t-shirt blouse that was white-hued and featured graphic prints of women from different walks of life. It was an eye-catching look and her look was upped by blue-hued costume earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow. The softly-curled tresses completed her traditional look.

Photographer Courtesy: Semil Pardale

Shubhaavi Choksey's Disney-Inspired Saree

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress, Shubhaavi Choksey also grabbed eyeballs with her Disney-inspired saree. With this saree of hers, she gave us fun dressing goals. Her saree was vibrant yellow-toned with prints of Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. She paired her belted saree with a high-neck ivory blouse that was accentuated by a graphic pattern and message that read, 'I'll Miss You......' She accessorised her look with colourful bangles and also wore chic earrings to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones and vibrant pink lip shade. The impeccable bun also rounded out her saree look.

