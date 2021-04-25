5 Amazing Denim Jeans And Top Lessons From Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jeans is one of the most common outfits and you can team your jeans with so many different tops (okay you all know that). A top can add to your personality and if you want to know how, let Kareena Kapoor Khan inspire you with her jeans and top looks. The actress has slayed it in denims a number of times and after going through her 5 stunning denim moments, we are sure you'd want to make it a denim jeans-Sunday.

Kareena Kapoor's Jeans And Striped Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva in her striped top and jeans combination. While her top was knotted at front for cropped effect, the jeans were flared at the hem. Her top was ivory-hued and featured pink stripes patterns. So, if you have a long shirt with stripes, you can make a knot and pair it with jeans, be it flared or not. Kareena teamed her ensemble with beige sandals, which went well with her outfit. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade but the real highlight of her look was those pair of white cat-eyed sunglasses. The wind-swept tresses completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor's Jeans And Bodycon Top

If you want to look confident like Kareena Kapoor Khan, you can team a bodycon top with jeans. The Udta Punjab actress teamed a sleeveless black bodycon top with a pair of dark blue denim jeans and a chic leather belt. Her accessory game was also awesome and with her accessories, she gave us some styling cues. Kareena wore a sleek pendant neckpiece, a gold watch, and black frames to up her look. The makeup was marked by red lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor's Jeans And Printed Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strong case for cool blue look with this pairing of hers. The actress wore a collared blue shirt with prints and she knotted it at the front. She also wore a pair of dark blue jeans with her top and accessorised her look with a smart black watch. The makeup was minimally done with dewy tones and the softly-curled tresses completed her look. Well, if you have a printed top, why don't you go ahead and try this look.

Kareena Kapoor's Jeans And Classic Top

Clothes often bring out your personality and can sometimes also give a glimpse of your favourite band, singer, actor, and more. Kareena Kapoor Khan for an event wore a Guns N Roses (a popular band) tee that was round-necked. She casually knotted it and teamed it with a pair of distressed sky-blue denims. Her makeup was dewy with contoured pink cheekbones and glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor's Denim Jeans And Top

A denim-on-denim look can make you look smart in no time. All you have to do is wear a denim shirt and team it with denim jeans. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore a full-sleeved denim shirt with a subtle knot at the front and tucked her top with classic washed denim jeans. She wore a pair of golden-toned frames and upped her look with light-pink lip shade. The sleek tresses and a black hat wrapped up her look.

So, which jeans and top look of Kareena Kapoor Khan is your favourite? Let us know that.

