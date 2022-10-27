Just In
- 2 hrs ago Vrishchika Sankranti 2022: Date, Time. Rituals, Significance, And Remedies
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 27 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Bewitching In Her Movie Ram Setu
- 18 hrs ago Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, And More Impress With Their Ethnic Fashion At Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Party
Don't Miss
- Finance Stock To Buy: Small Cap Pharma Stock Grew More Than 7% In A Week, Brokerage Sees 19% Potential Upside
- Sports R Ashwin or Yuzvendra Chahal: Here is how Team India picks the spinners during T20 World Cup 2022
- Movies Roshni Patel Vasram To Launch Urban Asian App After Twelve Years; Here's What She Has To Say
- Education Apply for ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector Pharmacist Vacancy 2022: Check All the Details including How to Apply
- Technology Nothing Ear stick Vs Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Compared; Which One Should You Consider?
- News Infantry Day: When Indian Army chased Pak out and saved Jammu & Kashmir
- Automobiles Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance F1 Edition Revealed - Expect Tyre Smoke
- Travel Bermuda & Its Islands – An Intimate Paradise
Deepika Padukone To Parineeti Chopra, Embrace The Pleated Saree Trend Like B-Town Stars
A saree is a classic and versatile ensemble. Especially modern, contemporary sarees make a fine option for special occasions, parties, or even chic formal wear. Saree trends are forever changing and give us enough excitement to experiment with different saree styles. Speaking of trends, pleated saree fashion is gaining a lot of attention. Even Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, and others are seen flaunting this flowy and stylish saree style!
Image: Instagram
A Bit About Pleated Saree
Pleated sarees are designed in such a way that, subtle accordion pleats or wrinkle design is formed over them. These sarees are available in different fabrics, colours, and patterns. Pleated sarees are flowy in nature and suit all body types.
Get inspired by these Bollywood Divas who flaunted some lovely pleated sarees:
Deepika Padukone
Image: Instagram
A colour-block design on a saree, that's what Deepika Padukone opted for with this lovely bright-hued ensemble. She looked gorgeous in a modern pleated saree that featured pastel hues including vibrant yellow, peach, and ice blue.
She complemented the modern six yards with a yellow close-neck sleeveless blouse. To match the blue tone of the saree, she opted for blue colour stone earrings.
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Parineeti Chopra opted for a beautiful multicolour pleated saree that featured tones of blue, orange, pink, and red. She teamed the saree with a t-shirt-style red blouse that added an offbeat look to her modern saree look.
To let the ensemble outshine, she kept her glam look minimal with natural makeup and open tresses. If you are open to experimenting with different hues, a multicolour pleated saree can make an interesting choice.
Ankita Lokhande
Image: Instagram
A saree featuring a bold hue always forms attention! Actress Ankita Lokhande looked pretty in this deep red colour contemporary saree that featured a subtle pleats design. She nailed the monochrome look by teaming her pleated saree with a sequin and beads work blouse. Ankita also embraced a fusion style by styling her modern saree with traditional jewelry.
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra's plain pleated saree is a perfect choice when you want to create a minimal look with an ensemble colour. Her pastel pink designer saree featured pleats at the saree border. She teamed the modern saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. Such subtle, pastel shades of the saree help accentuate the lovely details like "pleats" look eye-catchy and interesting!
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Instagram
The stunning Shilpa Shetty dazzled in this maroon colour pleated saree which featured shimmery sequin work all over. Her designer saree was crafted with an elongated cape attached to the blouse sleeves. She accentuated the shimmery attire with curated diamond and stone jewelry. Shilpa's sequin work pleated saree makes a chic choice for a special occasion or party!
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Looks Bewitching In Her Movie Ram Setu
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, And More Impress With Their Ethnic Fashion At Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Party
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Versatile Fashion Is Totally Adaptable, We Pick 7 Best Looks!
- bollywood wardrobeEkta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut, And Others Attend The Party In Traditional Style
- bollywood wardrobeRashmika Mandanna’s Striped Saree Get-Up Is Perfect For Diwali Party, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Enchanting Look In Lehenga Gives Diwali Dress-Up Vibes, See Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Others Flaunt Ethnic Look At T-Series Diwali Bash
- bollywood wardrobeRajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Suhana Khan, And Others Raise Glam Quotient At Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali Bash
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s 6 contemporary sarees that are perfect for Diwali Party
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Classy And Elegant In This Golden Sequin Saree!
- menVarun Dhawan To Anil Kapoor, 8 Ethnic Outfits Guide From B-Town Men To Look Dapper This Diwali
- women fashionKim Kardashian Birthday Special: Reality TV Star's Desi Outfits To Inspire Your Ethnic Diwali Look