Deepika Padukone To Parineeti Chopra, Embrace The Pleated Saree Trend Like B-Town Stars Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

A saree is a classic and versatile ensemble. Especially modern, contemporary sarees make a fine option for special occasions, parties, or even chic formal wear. Saree trends are forever changing and give us enough excitement to experiment with different saree styles. Speaking of trends, pleated saree fashion is gaining a lot of attention. Even Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, and others are seen flaunting this flowy and stylish saree style!

Image: Instagram

A Bit About Pleated Saree

Pleated sarees are designed in such a way that, subtle accordion pleats or wrinkle design is formed over them. These sarees are available in different fabrics, colours, and patterns. Pleated sarees are flowy in nature and suit all body types.

Get inspired by these Bollywood Divas who flaunted some lovely pleated sarees:

Deepika Padukone Image: Instagram A colour-block design on a saree, that's what Deepika Padukone opted for with this lovely bright-hued ensemble. She looked gorgeous in a modern pleated saree that featured pastel hues including vibrant yellow, peach, and ice blue. She complemented the modern six yards with a yellow close-neck sleeveless blouse. To match the blue tone of the saree, she opted for blue colour stone earrings. Parineeti Chopra Image: Instagram The gorgeous Parineeti Chopra opted for a beautiful multicolour pleated saree that featured tones of blue, orange, pink, and red. She teamed the saree with a t-shirt-style red blouse that added an offbeat look to her modern saree look. To let the ensemble outshine, she kept her glam look minimal with natural makeup and open tresses. If you are open to experimenting with different hues, a multicolour pleated saree can make an interesting choice. Ankita Lokhande Image: Instagram A saree featuring a bold hue always forms attention! Actress Ankita Lokhande looked pretty in this deep red colour contemporary saree that featured a subtle pleats design. She nailed the monochrome look by teaming her pleated saree with a sequin and beads work blouse. Ankita also embraced a fusion style by styling her modern saree with traditional jewelry. Parineeti Chopra Image: Instagram Parineeti Chopra's plain pleated saree is a perfect choice when you want to create a minimal look with an ensemble colour. Her pastel pink designer saree featured pleats at the saree border. She teamed the modern saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. Such subtle, pastel shades of the saree help accentuate the lovely details like "pleats" look eye-catchy and interesting! Shilpa Shetty Image: Instagram The stunning Shilpa Shetty dazzled in this maroon colour pleated saree which featured shimmery sequin work all over. Her designer saree was crafted with an elongated cape attached to the blouse sleeves. She accentuated the shimmery attire with curated diamond and stone jewelry. Shilpa's sequin work pleated saree makes a chic choice for a special occasion or party!