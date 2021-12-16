83 Promotions: Deepika Padukone Stuns With Her Statement Red Layers Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For the promotional round of 83, Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous gown that had our attention. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani and had our attention not only with her ensemble, but also her makeup game. So, let's decode her attire and look for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

She wore an off-shouldered gown that was red-hued and featured origami folds with statement sleeves and cinched bodice. Her ensemble was intricately pleated and flared at the hemline. It was a statement and layered gown and Deepika pulled it off rather gracefully. So, if you are thinking of red-carpet events, this is the gown you need. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studded and emerald earrings from Chopard - she is the brand ambassador of the high-end jewellery label.

As for her makeup, it was dewy-perfect and beautifully done. The makeup was highlighted by matte brown lip shade, bronzer with a whiff of contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccable eye makeup with mascara and a touch of eyebrow brush. The flicks middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: OMAR AZIZ