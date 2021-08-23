Deepika Padukone Dresses Up In A Red And Black Outfit For Ranveer Singh’s Mother’s Birthday Celebrations Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in her red and black outfit that she wore for the birthday celebrations of Ranveer Singh's mother. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she kept her jewellery look strong and the makeup look was impressive too. So, if you are headed for celebrations, this is the look that you can take inspiration from. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some major fashion goals.

Her ensemble of the day came from Balenciaga and her attire featured a high-neck top with ruffled details and exaggerated sleeves. It was a red-hued top that was accentuated by textural tones and she paired her top with high-waist black pants, which had leather accents and structural silhouette. It was a colour-blocked number and Deepika Padukone as usual, slayed it in style. She teamed her ensemble with shiny black pumps, which upped her stylish quotient and made her look smarter. Now, that was a powerful styling but her makeup and jewellery complemented her look too.

The jewellery game was light and on-point. Her earrings were gold-toned and had chain-like accent. The earrings were from Chanel and went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The messy bun completed her look. Deepika Padukone looked amazing and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels