Deepika Padukone’s Nomad-Inspired Louis Vuitton Look At The Paris Fashion Week 2022
Deepika Padukone, the name resonates with talent, glamour, and elegance. The leggy beauty of Bollywood made a stylish appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2022. From a mini dress, and handbag to black boots, Deepika's casual look was echoed "decked up in Louis Vuitton!".
Image: Instagram
Keep reading as we decode Ms.Padukone's 'understated' glam look in detail:
Nomads Inspired Mini Dress
Image: Instagram
Deepika wore a mini dress from Louis Vuitton's Resort 2023 collection. She was styled by renowned fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani and LV's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. Nicolas shared that, this collection is inspired by the Californian landscape and nomads frequenting deserts!
The beige-silver sleeveless outfit was crafted with woolen fabric. The golden and silver threadwork looked subdued and understated. Speaking of the silhouette, the close-neck dress was designed with two frilled tiers and sash-like detailing on one side of the outfit!
Bag, Boots, and More
Image: Instagram
The Pathaan actress accentuated her chic attire with knee-length black leather boots. But what caught everyone's attention is the petite handbag from Louis Vittion Malle V mini handbag collection. The pretty handbag was made from cowhide-leather trim, and sheepskin-leather lining, and featured a lovely mustard yellow and brown colour!
Speaking of her makeup, Dippy opted for a shimmery eyeshadow and maroon lipstick look. The shimmer on the face looked glowy and dramatic. Her hairdo comprised a gelled-wet hair look that looked dramatic and apt for the futuristic-inspired look!
