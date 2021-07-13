Just In
- 14 min ago Toofan Promotions: Mrunal Thakur’s Party Dresses Are Worth An Investment; Pick Your Favourite
- 19 min ago Mimi Posters: Kriti Sanon Turns Surrogate Mother; Flaunts Baby Bump In Fabulous Ethnic Maternity Wear
- 3 hrs ago Alaya F sets the internet afire with an all-white ensemble!
- 4 hrs ago Janhvi Kapoor In Beige And Nora Fatehi In White, Whose Bodycon Dress Did You Like More?
Don't Miss
- Technology Factors That Are Delaying 5G Spectrum Auction In India
- Sports Tokyo 2020: The African table tennis star hoping to win medal in Olympics
- Finance 6 SBI Debit Card Services That Can Be Conducted Online: Check Steps Here
- News Equal healthcare: Citizens' group starts drive to vaccinate transgender community in Pune
- Education ISRO Offers Two Free Online Workshops With Certificate
- Movies Thalapathy Vijay Fined Rs 1 Lakh By Madras High Court: Reports
- Automobiles Jawa Special Edition Bikes Launched In India At Rs 1.93 Lakh: Khakhee & Midnight Grey Colours
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In July
Deepika Padukone’s Latest Casual Fashion Look Is What We Want To Rock Right Away
Deepika Padukone rocked the casual fashion look and well, quite effortlessly convinced us to ace her look. The actress was spotted in the city and showed us that comfort is a priority when it comes to fashion. She played with colour-blocks too and looked awesome. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some major fashion inspiration.
So, Deepika wore a red knitted dress and teamed it with a pair of denims. Her round-neck sweater top seemed warm and made for a perfect winter wear too. The red sweater dress came from Balenciaga - the fashion brand, which has recently unveiled edgy monotone outfits. She paired her top with a pair of straight-fit denims that went well with her top and Deepika also wore pink pumps that matched with her attire. However, to accentuate your look, you can sport sports shoes.
She carried a golden-chain purse with her and wore a white-hued mask following the safety protocols. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings. Her makeup was marked by brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The highlighted short tresses rounded out her stylish look. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as always. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.