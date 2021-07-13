Deepika Padukone’s Latest Casual Fashion Look Is What We Want To Rock Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone rocked the casual fashion look and well, quite effortlessly convinced us to ace her look. The actress was spotted in the city and showed us that comfort is a priority when it comes to fashion. She played with colour-blocks too and looked awesome. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Deepika wore a red knitted dress and teamed it with a pair of denims. Her round-neck sweater top seemed warm and made for a perfect winter wear too. The red sweater dress came from Balenciaga - the fashion brand, which has recently unveiled edgy monotone outfits. She paired her top with a pair of straight-fit denims that went well with her top and Deepika also wore pink pumps that matched with her attire. However, to accentuate your look, you can sport sports shoes.

She carried a golden-chain purse with her and wore a white-hued mask following the safety protocols. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings. Her makeup was marked by brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The highlighted short tresses rounded out her stylish look. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as always. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.