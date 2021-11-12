Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her Sportswear; Convinces Us To Invest More In Athleisure Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone inspired us to invest in tracksuits with her two sportswear. The actress looked smart in her co-ords and was styled by Shaleena Nathani. While, she exuded glam vibes with one of her outfits, the other tracksuit, she wore for travelling. So, let's talk about her outfits and her styling game.

Picture Source: Instagram

So, Deepika wore an all-pink tracksuit that consisted of t-shirt and high-waist matching tights. She tied the jacket around her waist. The actress gave her look a glamorous touch by pairing her ensemble with pink pumps that went well with her outfit. Her attire came from Adidas. Deepika's makeup was minimally done and light. She sported white nail lacquer, muted pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The ponytail completed her latest look.

On other occasion, Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the airport. This time, she wore an all-green tracksuit set and convinced us to sport pyjama sets while travelling. Perfect for winter season, her attire featured a half-sleeved sweatshirt and matching pyjamas Her ensemble came from Zara and she teamed it with a pair of yellow and black sports shoes, which were from Adidas - Deepika Padukone is the brand ambassador. She carried a sturdy brown purse with her and upped her look with chic bracelets. She painted her nails white and wore a white mask following the safety protocol. The smokey kohl spruced up her avatar and impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Well, if you are looking forward to investing in sportswear or athleisure outfits, you should definitely take a look at Deepika Padukone's Instagram feed.

She looked stunning and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.