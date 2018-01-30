Deepika Padukone Graced An Award Function In A Royal Avatar

Deepika Was The Diva In Sabyasachi

Deepika looked extremely stunning in a peach sari from the Sabyasachi Couture. The look was totally royal and some of her fan pages on social media referred to this look as 'Ranisa', from her Rani Padmini's character. She did match the level of grandeur and royalty.

Matching Jewellery

Along with the glossy and classy sari, Deepika matched gold jewellery to make the look even more elegant. The rounded ear tops seem to have become DeePee's favourite match with her sarees, as this is more than once that we saw her wearing similar earrings.

Fetish For Rounded Earrings

Deepika's fetish for rounded wheel-shaped earrings have lately grown and she wore similar ones for two recent events, including the latest one. The actress wore a similar pair of earrings for the Filmfare Awards last weekend and carried another pink Sabyasachi sari with similar level of elegance.

Going Emotional

Deepika and her sister Anisha became emotional as their father was delivering a speech at the award function. Both the sisters were seen teary eyed, as they also applauded at their father's speech. It was indeed a proud and emotional moment for the family, as the ace badminton player received the first Lifetime Achievement Award by the biggest badminton board of India.

The Family Photograph

Deepika along with her entire family posed for a family picture and all of them looked quite stylish and happy. Anisha too looked very beautiful in a classy embroidered salwar, while their mother's off-white sari, along with the pearl necklace, caught our eyes.