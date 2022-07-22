Just In
Cuteness Alert! Disha Patani In Her Latest Photoshoot
Bollywood's ravishing beauty Disha Patani is surely one to look out for when it comes to checking out the latest fashion style. The actress's latest photoshoot in a brown dress will definitely give you major fashion goals.
Taking to her social media the actress shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot where she was seen bringing a new fashion style in her latest photoshoot. The diva wore a pretty brown dress with high ankle shoes. The actress was seen having fun on the shoot.
While her upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' has been making the buzz around for corners, the actress is also furiously running for its promotions. Disha has already started to receive appreciation for her deadly negative avatar after the release of 'Ek Villain Returns' trailer while her fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.
On the film front, Disha's 'Ek Villain Returns' is all set for its release in which she will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, and simultaneously, a Few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and also have 'Project K' starring stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone with her.
