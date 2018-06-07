Check Out The Pink Anarkali Of Deepika's That Is Killing The Internet

Deepika Padukone is in the news again and this time it is centered around the rumours of her soon-to-be wedding with Ranveer Singh. The diva was papped outside a restaurant with her mom in Bandra, Mumbai.

While the talks of her marriage are still abuzz, we were mainly focussed on her style sense. Deepika donned a traditional look and looked ethereal. Like always, Dippy was graceful and we are happy to see her in an ethnic look after ages.

For the mother-daughter outing, the diva sported a pink anarkali that has the netizens talking all about it. Her Good Earth attire was really a simple outfit and yet she looked like a million dollar as she stepped out. Her monochromatic attire was enhanced by shimmery metallic accent and we also loved the slightly darker border of her gorgeous anarkali suit.

She simply draped a sheer dupatta, which matched with the hue of the anarkali. Deepika mostly kept her look jewellery-free, and even we feel that she didn't have to go in for any trinkets or baubles as such. She teamed her pretty avatar with embellished golden jootis that colour-blocked and accentuated the attire. However, had it been stilettos, that also would have looked awesome.

Deepika Padukone completely wooed us in her sophisticated avatar. How did you find her pink anarkali? Tell us in the comment section.