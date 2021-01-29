Just In
Parul Yadav’s Sea Green Classic Tulle Lehenga Is What You Must Add To Your Festive Wardrobe
Kannada film actress and producer Parul Yadav has a lot of fashion and styling lessons for us. Her gorgeous pictures from her fashion photoshoots often do rounds on the internet. From ethnic to western, the diva surely has a stunning collection of wow-worthy outfits in her wardrobe and it's quite evident from her Instagram feed. Recently, the diva shared a series of pictures from her latest shoot, where she was seen flaunting another beautiful ensemble. Dressed in a sea-green classic lehenga, she blossomed like a flower and gave us major festive and wedding outfit goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Parul Yadav sported a classic sea-green hued lehenga, which came from the designer Priti Sahni's label. It was a flared tulle pleated lehenga that featured multiple potli-detailing at the side. She teamed it with a sleeveless coffee brown chanderi silk bustier that was accentuated by intricate green floral prints. Styled by Ruchi Kapoor, the Butterfly actress draped a matching sheer dupatta over her one shoulder that had ruffled layers. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with green-hued pretty earrings and bangles.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Parul slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, mascara, light-pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Killing Veerappan actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and softly curled the ends.
So, what do you think about this beautiful green ensemble of Parul Yadav? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credit: Parul Yadav's Instagram