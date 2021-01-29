Parul Yadav’s Sea Green Classic Tulle Lehenga Is What You Must Add To Your Festive Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kannada film actress and producer Parul Yadav has a lot of fashion and styling lessons for us. Her gorgeous pictures from her fashion photoshoots often do rounds on the internet. From ethnic to western, the diva surely has a stunning collection of wow-worthy outfits in her wardrobe and it's quite evident from her Instagram feed. Recently, the diva shared a series of pictures from her latest shoot, where she was seen flaunting another beautiful ensemble. Dressed in a sea-green classic lehenga, she blossomed like a flower and gave us major festive and wedding outfit goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Parul Yadav sported a classic sea-green hued lehenga, which came from the designer Priti Sahni's label. It was a flared tulle pleated lehenga that featured multiple potli-detailing at the side. She teamed it with a sleeveless coffee brown chanderi silk bustier that was accentuated by intricate green floral prints. Styled by Ruchi Kapoor, the Butterfly actress draped a matching sheer dupatta over her one shoulder that had ruffled layers. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with green-hued pretty earrings and bangles.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Parul slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, mascara, light-pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Killing Veerappan actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and softly curled the ends.

Pic Credit: Parul Yadav's Instagram