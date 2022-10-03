BoF 500 Gala Paris: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, And Others Dazzle At Fashion Event Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

When it comes to major fashion events, there is never a dull moment. Take the Paris Fashion Week 2022, which included Bof 500 fashion gala held on Saturday evening in Paris. Stars including Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, and more attended this fashion event by sporting stunning and influential styles out there!

Image: Instagram

From dramatic dresses, and tuxedos, to black leather gowns; the fashion mavericks put their best foot forward to celebrate style, glamour, and the essence of fashion!

Here's a list of celebs who made an impression with their unique style at the Bof 500 Gala Paris:

Deepika Padukone Image: Instagram The gorgeous Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton outfit. Her snazzy outfit comprised a golden corset top, black trousers, and a relaxed fit jacket. The zip detailing at the sleeves added a ‘sporty chic' vibe to the ensemble. Dippy sported minimal makeup and a messy high bun style to complement her Bof 500 Gala Paris red carpet look! Kylie Jenner Image: Instagram The reality show superstar, Kylie Jenner made a chic appearance with a sheer lace gown by Mugler. With the dramatic cutout detailing, and a sash-like train at one side of the outfit; her look appeared bespoke! Jared Leto Image: Instagram He is known for his eccentric film role choices and fashion. Actor Jared Leto donned a purple latex outfit with black leather gloves and pink boots. With pink highlights in his hair and black glasses as his go-to accessory, Jared echoed the message of "love what you wear, wear what you love"! Ashley Graham Image: Instagram The famous plus-size model chose a stunning black dress from the house of Schiaparelli. Ashley's halter neck style dress had a cut-out detailing and a fit and flare silhouette. She opted for a dramatic eye makeup look and a high bun hairdo! Karlie Kloss Image: Instagram American supermodel Karlie Kloss wore a figure-hugging ivory white gown by designer Alexandre Vauthier. The shimmery fabric of the outfit compensated perfectly for her print-less outfit. Karlie accentuated her red carpet attire with bold lips and open tresses look! Charli XCX Image: Instagram English singer-songwriter Charli XCX picked a dramatic bespoke outfit from the house of Jean Paul Gaultier. The mesh-like silhouette of the grey dress looked super dramatic and every inch innovative!