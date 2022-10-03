Just In
- 1 hr ago Deepika Padukone Haircare Tips: Simple Coconut Oil Massage Is THE Solution For Dry, Weak Hair
- 2 hrs ago Navratri 2022: Impact Of The Nine Navratri Colours: Can It Affect Your Mental Wellbeing?
- 3 hrs ago Durga Puja 2022: List Of South Indian Naivedya Offered To Goddess Durga On Navratri
- 4 hrs ago Paris Fashion Week 2022: Bella Hadid’s Spray-On Coperni Dress, Iconic Fashion Moment On The Runway!
Don't Miss
- Finance Fund Overview: 3 Star Rated Small Cap Fund Outperformed Benchmark, Should You Invest? Details Inside
- Movies Farah Khan Recalls Meeting A Swimsuit-Clad Gauri Khan 32 Years Ago; 'She Was A Free Spirit'
- News Delhi Police registers FIR against banned PFI under UAPA
- Technology Tecno Pova 4 Renders, Specs Emerge Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Hinted
- Sports WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info
- Automobiles Bajaj Sales Report Reveals Four Percent Drop In Overall Sales: Domestic Sales Increase & Exports Dip
- Education YUVA 2.0 Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors Scheme Launched
- Travel Fiji: A Land Of Over 300 Islands
BoF 500 Gala Paris: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, And Others Dazzle At Fashion Event
When it comes to major fashion events, there is never a dull moment. Take the Paris Fashion Week 2022, which included Bof 500 fashion gala held on Saturday evening in Paris. Stars including Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, and more attended this fashion event by sporting stunning and influential styles out there!
Image: Instagram
From dramatic dresses, and tuxedos, to black leather gowns; the fashion mavericks put their best foot forward to celebrate style, glamour, and the essence of fashion!
Here's a list of celebs who made an impression with their unique style at the Bof 500 Gala Paris:
Deepika Padukone
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton outfit. Her snazzy outfit comprised a golden corset top, black trousers, and a relaxed fit jacket. The zip detailing at the sleeves added a ‘sporty chic' vibe to the ensemble. Dippy sported minimal makeup and a messy high bun style to complement her Bof 500 Gala Paris red carpet look!
Kylie Jenner
Image: Instagram
The reality show superstar, Kylie Jenner made a chic appearance with a sheer lace gown by Mugler. With the dramatic cutout detailing, and a sash-like train at one side of the outfit; her look appeared bespoke!
Jared Leto
Image: Instagram
He is known for his eccentric film role choices and fashion. Actor Jared Leto donned a purple latex outfit with black leather gloves and pink boots. With pink highlights in his hair and black glasses as his go-to accessory, Jared echoed the message of "love what you wear, wear what you love"!
Ashley Graham
Image: Instagram
The famous plus-size model chose a stunning black dress from the house of Schiaparelli. Ashley's halter neck style dress had a cut-out detailing and a fit and flare silhouette. She opted for a dramatic eye makeup look and a high bun hairdo!
Karlie Kloss
Image: Instagram
American supermodel Karlie Kloss wore a figure-hugging ivory white gown by designer Alexandre Vauthier. The shimmery fabric of the outfit compensated perfectly for her print-less outfit. Karlie accentuated her red carpet attire with bold lips and open tresses look!
Charli XCX
Image: Instagram
English singer-songwriter Charli XCX picked a dramatic bespoke outfit from the house of Jean Paul Gaultier. The mesh-like silhouette of the grey dress looked super dramatic and every inch innovative!
- fashionParis Fashion Week 2022: Bella Hadid’s Spray-On Coperni Dress, Iconic Fashion Moment On The Runway!
- bollywood wardrobeAli Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here
- bollywood wardrobePS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]
- bollywood wardrobeGQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeAli Fazal And Richa Chadha Pick Ethnic Style For Their Cocktail Bash; See Pictures Here
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is What You Need For Indian Wear
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Sizzling In Black Outfit! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeDurga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Dazzle At The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas
- menHappy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Guide To Ace Ranbir’s Signature Style