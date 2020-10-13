Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill Gives Us A Sparkling Party Outfit Idea And Drops A Major Hint Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram feed to share a party fashion goal with us but she also dropped a major hint with her post. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill captioned her picture, "Punjab di main kudi sardarni . @colorstv #staytuned #coming soon". The singer and actor had our attention with this post of hers as we are wondering whether Shehnaaz would grace the sets of the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14, which is aired on Colors TV. Also, the current edition of Bigg Boss also has Sidharth Shukla, whose chemistry and bond with Shehnaaz Gill in the last season, won the fans of the show. Shehnaaz has also been talked about in one of the episodes of the show but we don't know, whether Shehnaaz Gill will be seen on the show.

Coming to her party wear, we found it edgy and glittery. Shehnaaz carried the outfit confidently and we have decoded this ensemble of hers for you. So, Shehnaaz wore a Ken Ferns ensemble and it consisted of a cropped top, pants, and a jacket. While her top had a matte touch, her pants were black-hued and absolutely sparkling. The jacket was stunningly embellished with intricate gold-toned accents and mirror work and she paired her ensemble with ankle-length boots. Shehnaaz Gill looked amazing in her outfit but let's talk about her accessories.

She kept her jewellery game light but upped her look with hoops, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow effect under her eyes. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Shehnaaz Gill's ensemble and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram