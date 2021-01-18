Just In
Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Us With Her Retro And Contemporary Pants Style; Pick Your Favourite Look
Bhumi Pednekar just inspired us to slay it in style with her pants outfits. The actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri recently and she gave us fashion goals. Bhumi looked amazing in her ensembles and inspired us to play with contrasting hues too. One of her looks was retro-inspired and the other one was absolutely contemporary. We have decoded both the looks of hers for you.
Bhumi Pednekar's Retro Look
Bhumi Pednekar totally flaunted her retro look with Rebecca Vallance outfit. She looked chic in her ensemble that was accentuated by pink and black tones. Her pink top was high-neck and featured flared sleeves. The top was marked by black polka dots and the high-waist black pants went well with her top. She accessorised her look with chic gold earrings from Misho and the makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The ponytail completed her stylish look.
Bhumi Pednekar's Contemporary Look
For the second look, Bhumi Pednekar won us with her modern look. She wore a Notebook ensemble that consisted of a collared yellow top and high-waist brown pants. Bhumi looked amazing in her ensemble and teamed it with a pair of brown sandals, which complemented her look. The gold-toned earrings were from Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The ponytail rounded out her look.
So, which outfit of Bhumi Pednekar did you like more? Let us know that.
