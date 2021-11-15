Bhumi Pednekar Looks Gorgeous In Her Floral Dress; You Can Buy This Dress For Less Than Rs. 6000 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Summer is definitely not around the corner but you can still bookmark dresses. Also, if you are looking forward to travelling to some tropical location, you might need some dress goal. So, if you are thinking dresses, Bhumi Pednekar has a dress inspiration for you. And her dress is also what you can buy easily. She was styled by Pranita Shetty and her makeup game was also strong. Let's decode her attire and look for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Bhumi wore a dress that came from the label, Summer Somewhere. Crafted from 100% cotton, she wore the Odessa Midi Dress from the label. Her dress featured a center back zipper, sweetheart neckline, and tie straps. It was a midi length dress with a ruffled edge skirt. With fitted bodice and slim-fit, this dress was adorned with peach-hued floral accents. Perfect for your travel wardrobe, this dress is priced under Rs. 5,590. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings and a classy ring that upped her look - just the jewellery you would need with this dress. Also, we recommend pearl studs with this dress.

The makeup was beautifully done with mauve-pink lip shade as the highlight of her look. However, the actress also accentuated her look with smokey kohl with slightly winged effect, contoured pink cheekbones. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look. On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen with Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in the movie, Govinda Naam Mera, which will be in cinemas on 10th June, 2022. The posters of the movie were released recently.

Coming back to her outfit, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram