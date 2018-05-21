Bhumi Looks Her Fashionable Best In A Fusion Sari

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress, Bhumi Pednekar may do some unglamorous roles in her films; but the diva is quite a glamorous lady and a fashion inspiration to curvy women. She can rock all the styles, including street, red carpet, or traditional like a pro and she always does it with so much confidence and sass.

Bhumi recently looked classy and ritzy in a fusion Kiran Uttam Ghosh gold-coloured sari. Her structural sari was every inch eye-catching and so beautifully blended contemporary fashion with a dreamy touch. So modern and yet so abstract! Her gorgeous sari was highlighted by a metallic drape and a translucent gold fluted skirt.

Her shimmering sculptural-meets-romantic attire was accentuated by jewel tones. And she looked nothing short of divine in her halter high-neck sari. Her stylist sensibly kept her jewellery minimal, as heavy accessory pieces could have easily made elegance look gaudy.

Bhumi's side-swept reddish-brown tresses complemented perfectly with the outfit. Well, once again, the actress swept us off our feet. Bhumi has definitely cracked the code of nailing it all the time.

Are you as impressed by Bhumi Pednekar as we are? Let us know you views in the comment section.