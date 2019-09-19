IIFA Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif Gives Us A Traditional Look And We Are Impressed Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Bollywood's biggest night, IIFA Awards 2019 witnessed celebrities in their stunning stylish avatars. At the grand event, Bharat actress Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting an ivory- golden lehenga, which caught everyone's eye as she gracefully walked the green carpet. So, let us take a close look at her understated beautiful lehenga and decode it.

So, for the starry night, Katrina Kaif opted for a shimmering golden lehenga and for a change at the event gave us a traditional look. Her stunning lehenga was accentuated by sequinned crystals. She paired it with a matching cut-sleeved plunging neckline blouse, which featured long net slit sleeves. She also upped her look with a sheer complementing drape.

Katrina Kaif accessorised her look with a golden-toned plunging neckpiece, bling ring, and a pair of intricate studs, which went well with her look. She left her side-parted sleek ebony tresses loose. Katrina's contouring game was also strong. She meticulously highlighted her cheekbones, nose, and jawline. She spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, and glossy pink lip shade. Katrina Kaif rounded out her look with dark red nail lacquer.

We really liked Katrina Kaif's crystal-adorned lehenga. Her look was minimalist and she taught us again that elegance lies in being simple and sometimes less is more. If you are looking for a designer lehenga for a wedding function or for a grand festive event, Katrina's stunning sequinned lehenga is perfect.

So, what are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's golden lehenga? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.